The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $150.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

