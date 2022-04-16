Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 151 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.20. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.