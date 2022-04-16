ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,931,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $83.10 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.60.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

