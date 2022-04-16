Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,315 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

