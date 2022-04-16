Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,571 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.91.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

