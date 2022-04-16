Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average of $152.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22 and a beta of 1.10. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.