Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 93.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

