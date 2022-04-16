Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $108.52 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

