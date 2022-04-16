Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,289 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Exponent by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Exponent by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.20. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.