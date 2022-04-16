Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,186 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

