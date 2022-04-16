Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $897,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

