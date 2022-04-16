Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

NYSE:FICO opened at $413.72 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

