Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

ZEN opened at $125.17 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,074 shares of company stock worth $14,225,484. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

