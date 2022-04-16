Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 562,645 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 650,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $13,853,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 128,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Shares of COP stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

