Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,276 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 9.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $419,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $279.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.68 and a 200 day moving average of $310.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

