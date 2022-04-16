Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,919 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,649 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

