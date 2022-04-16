Ieq Capital LLC Has $113.73 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,154 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $113,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.68 and its 200-day moving average is $310.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

