Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,986 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $124,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 338,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,728,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,448,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $487,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $279.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.72. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

