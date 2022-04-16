Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,489 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 12,550.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 1,793.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

