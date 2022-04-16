Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 62,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BVN. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

BVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

