Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sunoco by 60.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Sunoco by 85.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 15.0% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Sunoco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of SUN opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

