Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases Shares of 10,000 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $170.70 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day moving average is $167.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.61 and a beta of -0.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,770 shares of company stock worth $119,099,387 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

