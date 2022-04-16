Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMNI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 83,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 27,509 shares of company stock worth $146,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

