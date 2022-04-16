Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.