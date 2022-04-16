Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 860 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 27.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TRMK opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

