Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $153,000 Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, EVP Christopher K. Hill acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 105,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $124,492.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 334,422 shares of company stock valued at $422,357 and sold 20,715 shares valued at $31,861. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

