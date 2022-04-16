Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $55.20 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

