Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Crocs by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

