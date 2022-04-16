Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,437 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,437 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In related news, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199 over the last three months. Company insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.94.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

