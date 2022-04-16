Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,283 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth $177,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

TowneBank stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

