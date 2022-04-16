CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $824,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

Shares of CRSP opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

