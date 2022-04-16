Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $84.73 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

