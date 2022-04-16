Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 417 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 80,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

