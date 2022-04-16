Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 34.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

