Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,833 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SMP opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.48. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,108.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

