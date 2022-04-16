Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 2,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 178.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.27. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 211.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

