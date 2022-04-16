Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 9,940 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2,149.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

