Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,301 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Brightcove by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $7.45 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.40 million, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

