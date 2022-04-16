Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $101,894,000 after acquiring an additional 457,498 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,321 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 219,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

LVS stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

