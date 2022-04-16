Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Cim LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 257,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,559,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

NYSE CPK opened at $136.56 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.88 and a 200-day moving average of $133.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

