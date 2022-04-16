Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Southern Missouri Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

SMBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.