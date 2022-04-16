Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,987,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,168,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.
- On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.
- On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.
- On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.
NASDAQ THRY opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.12. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.
THRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
