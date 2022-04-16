Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,987,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,168,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.12. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

THRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.