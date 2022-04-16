JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $151.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned a $151.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average is $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

