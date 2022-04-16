JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $184.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $184.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE JPM opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

