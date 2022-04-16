Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. Akouos has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,884,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Akouos by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,061,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akouos by 9,144.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth about $4,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akouos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

