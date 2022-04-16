Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

AOSL stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,855 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

