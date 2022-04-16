Insider Selling: GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Director Sells 5,447,500 Shares of Stock

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
