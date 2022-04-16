Insider Selling: GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Director Sells 5,447,500 Shares of Stock

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

