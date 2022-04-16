Nbvm Gp, Llc Buys 2,369,667 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc acquired 2,369,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $9,999,994.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,855,443 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,969.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LYRA opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $97.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.18.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

