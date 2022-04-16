Erste Group Downgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Hold

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.90. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

