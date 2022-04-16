Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 5,447,500 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

XPO opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.96.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

